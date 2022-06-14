A funny old woman has been seen in a video jumping on p izza after it was offered to her by a kind young lady

p Although she disclosed she has not tasted pizza in the past, she noted she was willing to eat it, saying it will not kill her

The woman was selling her wares by the roadside when she got the pizza; the video has warmed several hearts on Instagram

An old woman has caused a huge stir on Instagram after she jumped on a pizza given to her by a young lady.

She said she has not tasted the popular delicacy before but declared that she is going to eat it.

It will be her first time eating Pizza. Photo credit: Instagram/@jojooflele and Peter Cade/Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

It will not kill me

The lovely old lady was selling her wares by the roadside when she was approached with the pizza. She was asked if she has tasted it before and her answer was in the negative.

She said if she eats the delicacy, it will not kill her as she went on to accept it with heartwarming laughter.

The video also shows a hawker who got the same offer of pizza from the young lady who was out to do good to strangers.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng