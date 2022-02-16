The video of maintenance workers saving a slot from possible death has touched the hearts of so many people on the internet

The life of a slot was saved in Taraza, Colombia after it was rescued from a live electric cable by maintenance workers.

The video of the touching moment has made people emotional on Instagram especially as the slot was later successfully released into the wild.

The maintenance workers came through for the lovely sloth. Photo credit: @bbcnews & NurPhoto/Getty Images

Playing around fire

The animal hung on the live cable until maintenance workers were alerted and they came through for it.

In the video, it was practically prodded to come close to the worker trying to get it out of danger and it took 20 minutes for success to be recorded.

Social media users react

The video of the kind rescue has attracted the attention of social media users after it was shared on Instagram by @bbcnews. Netizens liked the fact that the animal was helped and released to where it belonged. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@arif.lau said:

"Oh happy ending but just so darn sad that these animals ever have to find themselves so near to humans."

@limitededitionrocks commented:

"Thanks for rescuing this cutie."

@bobosalish wrote:

"Outstanding action."

Watch the video below:

