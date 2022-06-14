A kind man who gave out what seemed to be his last card to a stranger has been blessed with N207k in return

The stranger pretended to be lacking transportation fare and he asked the kind man for help which he promptly provided

The stranger immediately rewarded the kind fellow with a huge sum of money much to his utter surprise

A stranger approached a man he saw on the road for help and asked for some money to use as transport fare.

The man reached for his pocket and offered the fellow what seemed to be his last card. The kindness was hugely rewarded with $500 (N207,000).

The kind man wasted no time in giving out the cash. Photo credit: @somegoodnews and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Reward for treating people well

Due to the way the man treated him, the stranger decided to bless him with the huge sum of money.

When the money was handed to him in a viral video surprise flashed through his eyes because he never expected it.

He thereafter hugged the giver, thanking him profusely because the huge cash he got was totally unexpected. The nice video shared on Instagram has warmed many hearts on the platform.

