A man identified as Enriched has narrated how he took a girl out on a date and on getting there, his ATM card failed to work.

Enriched said he became so tensed at that point as he began to wonder what would be his fate.

The girl whom he took on a date noticed he was tensed and asked him the problem. He opened up about the issue and surprisingly, the girl offered to take care of the situation.

Man reveals his ATM card stopped working after taking lady on a date Photo Credit: @iam_enriched

Source: Twitter

She didn't only clear the bills for him, she also booked a taxify and bought him pepper soup and beer.

Enriched tweeted:

"I invited this girl out on a date but unfortunately my card failed to work at the restaurant omo I don dey sweat."

"Then she asked me what's wrong I told her my card failed to work, she cleared bill and even book taxify to I love Lagos still buy me beer and pepper soup."

Enriched went further to reveal that he is currently scared of the girl because he never believed that a lady could be so nice to him.

"Omo me don dey fear ooh be like this girl is planning to use me for ritual cos she said I shouldn't worry about all the money she spent. I have been asking my self since yesterday Naija girls dey pay bills on first date?", he said.

Nigerians share their thoughts

Preshann wrote:

"There is nothing to be scared about really... I actually did this on my first date with my man. Although he stylishly refunded me... But today I’m his fiancée."

Amaneto said:

"She's a keeper, I am dating the babe that did same. Only date the person that can complement and compliment you."

Pamela tweeted:

"You should send her double of what she spent that day."

Dripples TT remarked:

"This girl deserves special appreciation. Drop her number make I help thank her abeg."

Daben reacted:

"ladies actually don't mind helping a guy out if they're capable.. country hard na why e dy be like say most girls are only after money."

