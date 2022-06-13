A hilarious prank video making rounds online has captured the moment a girl abandoned her boyfriend and ran for her dear life

A prankster who was making a phone call close to them claimed that he was close to the 'target' and asked the caller to shoot them

As soon as the girl heard that, she laid down flat with her boyfriend before heading towards the gutter and taking off from there

Social media users have been reacting to the funny video of a young lady who left her boyfriend while running for her life.

In the video shared on Instagram by @playmatecomedy, a lady was seen walking down the road with her boyfriend when a man played a prank on them.

The prankster who was on a phone call, told the caller that he has seen the target while calling out the colour of the cloth the lovers wore.

Girlfriend abandons her lover in funny video Photo Credit: @playmatecomedy

Source: Instagram

After describing their attires, he asked the caller to "shoot your shot" and the lovers fell to the floor out of fear.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shortly afterwards, the lady left her boyfriend on the floor and jumped into a nearby gutter, then she took off from there.

People react to the hilarious video

The video has caused a frenzy on social media as people share their diverse opinions on the incident.

While some supported the lady for fleeing, some others insisted that she doesn't love her boyfriend.

Alex Boothie2 said:

"This is the reason I'm sceptical about love. You might say it's a prank but I'm sure this girl must have expressed love for this boy a countless times."

SerenaAda_ noted:

"My sister please japa ooooo. Life na just one."

James Collins stated:

"I will be there for you don leave am japa."

Specialthrifthub remarked:

"This is honestly what I would have done cause fear no go gree me stay. I love my boyfriend though I promise."

Jackie Hubson added:

"I don laugh tire. But which kind dirty prank be this na."

Man tries to run away after buying gas without paying in prank video, starts dancing, seller looks confused

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young dancer who always entertains with his creative TikTok videos has got many people talking on social media.

In a video, the man approached a gas seller with his empty cylinder. Immediately he was given another one filled with gas, he 'attempted' to run.

After he had performed, he dipped his hand into his pocket and paid him. It was at this point that the seller became relieved. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 likes with hundreds of reactions.

Source: Legit.ng