A lady has expressed surprise that a man who she had gone on a date with refused to drive her back home

According to the lady, he told her to trek back home because she turned down his request for her to with him to his place

The man had argued that they spent the day together and that he was attracted to her, hence the need for them to go to his place

A lady has taken to TikTok to share her recent unpleasant date experience with a man who wanted to take her to his house.

@jaipurlan said that the man had driven her to where they met for the date but told her she'd have to trek back home afterwards.

The lady said she paid for the date. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jaipurlan

Source: UGC

His reason is that she refused to follow him back to his house after the date.

In a short video the lady shared capturing their conversation, she told the man that they barely knew each other and had only just met, hence the reason she can't go to his house.

The man however responded that since they spent the whole day together and he was attracted to her, they needed to go to his house.

The lady said she paid for the date

In the comment section of her post, the lady went on to reveal why she expected to be driven home by the man. According to her, she had actually paid for the date.

She added that she also gave him gas before the date commenced and shared proof of her claims in a different post.

She wrote:

"I paid for the date y’all. The way the men jumped to conclusions is crazy.

"I also gave him gas before our date started. the proof is on my page. so YES I expected a ride home."

Netizens share their thoughts on the incident

Nicky Parks-Martin said:

"On a first meet you don’t want to come back to his place which could be a dangerous situation for you so he wants to punish you by making you walk?"

Az said:

"Lmao he really thinks that just by ya being together for ONE DAY it’s safe enough for you to go back to his place!! Where’s the logic sir??"

Marraw said:

"That conversation lasted to long. As soon as he told you to walk home it should have been over. You’re still young your cutoff game will get stronger."

Tee said:

"Timeout you paid 4 the date and gas!!Then he still wanted to you come to his house,he funny.All I am going to say is I wouldn’t be the only one walk."

Source: Legit.ng