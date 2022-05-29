Nigerian Bikers in Organised Fashion Storm Seme Border as they Welcomed UK-Lagos Biker like a King in Video
- Ordinary Nigerians weren't the only persons who anticipated the return of Kunle Adeyanju, a motorcycle group in the country also did
- Led by their president identified as Kayode Palmer, the bikers stormed the Seme border to give Kunle a kingly welcome into the country
- After 39 days, the adventurous Kunle Adeyanju finally arrived Nigeria in the afternoon of Sunday, May 29
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Author and entrepreneur Kunle Adeyanju made history as he completed his self-chosen quest to ride from London to Lagos via a motorbike.
In the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, he entered the country via the Seme border and was treated to a king-like welcome by a Nigerian motorcycle group.
The self-acclaimed bikers with attitude and determination comprising of men and women were ably led by their president, Kayode Palmer.
She's here: Beautiful Ivorian lady supporting & following UK-Lagos biker shares video as she arrives Lagos for him
Kayode led other bikers as he rode a Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) marshal bike.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The group intimated the public about their move via a tweet that was accompanied with a video.
The tweet reads:
"Today we joined other bikers in Nigeria at the Seme border to welcome and accompany @lionheart1759 in Nigeria Our President, @kaypaluk is seen taking the lead from this angle, in his @FRSCNigeria marshal bib.
"#EndPolio #LondonToLagos."
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
@SirLeoBDasilva said:
"Love this community."
@GGH_007 said:
"Very cool community."
@patodeyhere said:
"He made it!! .. This is exciting to watch."
@Chiora__ said:
"Bikers community will always have my heart!!!!!! I really wish I could ride ."
Zenab, pretty Ivorian lady who supports Kunle arrives Lagos for him
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Ivorian lady who has been supporting the London to Lagos biker had arrived in Nigeria for him.
Hours after experiencing a flat tyre, UK to Lagos biker enters Benin Republic, expected in Nigeria on May 29
Kunle had earlier confirmed to Legit.ng that Zenab would arrive via a flight to receive him and she did just that, as seen in a video she shared on her Twitter handle.
Kunle met Zenab in Cote D'Ivoire in the course of his bike trip and she blew him away with a charity support of $1, 000 (N415k) which sent social media into a frenzy after he announced it on Twitter.
Source: Legit.ng