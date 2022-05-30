A real estate firm has offered a free plot of land to Nigerian biker Kunle Adeyanju who rode on a bike from London to Lagos

Nigerian biker, Lion Heart Kunle Adeyanju has received a free plot of land from a real estate firm based in Lagos.

The land comes after Kunle completed his London to Lagos journey on a motorcycle which has inspired many.

Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju offered free plot of land in Lagos. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Free plot of land for biker Kunle

Kunle shared a message sent to him by the real estate firm and said he is grateful for the offer.

Kunle, also known as Lion Heart arrived Nigeria after riding for more than 40 days, traversing many countries from London to Africa.

His adventurous journey attracted huge public attention as Nigerians focused on it for many weeks expecting his arrival.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@ElonCanada said:

"Congrats sir. Baba, you fit use the land do bikers community. Like, bike mechanical workshop, nikers gathering and more. Just an opinion sir."

@Oly_Olivier commented:

"I started following your journey from Tangier, very impressive. You deserve more from all of us for your selflessness. Well done!"

@wallofstephen said:

"Not to be antagonistic but I think this makes little sense. Why do this and neglect the actual reason for the ride? They should rather invest in fighting polio scoffs!"

@Mr_Faisality commented:

"Congratulations @lionheart1759. Soon Companies that intend to deliver their goods nationwide and Across the world will come signing for ambassadorship."

@TrappCLA reacted:

"You deserve more than this Lion Heart."

@md_hassan45 said:

"So... When are you going back to London comrade? Cuz me self don arrange one new bajaj bike. Lagos to London here we go."

Kunle dances with Zenab

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Zenab and Kunle were seen dancing nicely in public in Ivory Coast.

The lady took Kunle's hand and they journeyed together to the dancing floor. They both danced nicely to a cool Makosa tune.

Many who saw the video started to suspect that there is something going on between them since then.

Source: Legit.ng