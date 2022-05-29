Zenab, an Ivorian Rotarian who has been supportive of Kunle Adeyanju's cause has finally landed in Lagos

The pretty lady who many Nigerians dubbed 'our wife,' owing to how Kunle mentions her in his tweets and shares their photos, arrived via flight

The excited London to Lagos biker took to Twitter again to announce her arrival in Nigeria with a welcome message

An Ivorian lady identified as Zenab who has been following and supporting London-Lagos biker Kunle Adeyanju has arrived in Lagos.

Kunle had earlier confirmed to Legit.ng that Zenab would arrive via a flight to receive him and she did just that, as seen in a video she shared on her Twitter handle.

She has landed in Lagos. Photo Credit: @lionheart1759, @EbaZenab

Kunle met Zenab in Cote D'Ivoire in the course of his bike trip and she blew him away with a charity support of $1, 000 (N415k) which sent social media into a frenzy after he announced it on Twitter.

Celebrating her arrival in Lagos, Kunle retweeted a previous tweet in which he wished Zenab safe journey and wrote:

"Blessed be God almighty…. Welcome!"

Nigerians expressed joy at the news as many looked eager to seeing the lady who has been dubbed "our wife'' by Kunle's fans and supporters.

See his tweet below:

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react

@shodekeGbenga said:

"Is this your first time in Lagos?

"Welcome to the Centre of Excellence.

"The city that never sleeps.

"Relax, feel free and have a fun-filled time.

"Hope you become Our wife of inestimable value."

@BethelMinister said:

"I like the wey you shoot your shoot,go for what you want and grab it,our Nigerian babes go dey vex for you small small but that doesn't matter what will be will be @lionheart1759 get ready to welcome our new bride oo."

@fitzmacroy said:

"Naija babes, can we stage a protest? Which kain insult be this? Is it that we nor get raba or na the yansh abi na bress? Boda Kunle, you must apologise o."

@IamQrixtal said:

"Her coming to Lagos should not only be for Charity. She should make sure she come to Ikoyi. There's something they do in Ikoyi that she needs to do also. ."

