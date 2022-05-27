Talent Full Ground: Nigerian Boy Uses Remote Control as Mic, Sings "Stand Strong" by Davido, Video Goes Viral
- A hilarious little boy has been seen in a viral video singing Stand Strong by Davido featuring the Sunday Service Choir
- The boy sang the song in a room using a television remote as a microphone and people are reacting to his performance
- While others agree that he has talent, many however say they can barely hear what the little boy was singing apart from his loud voice
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A funny Nigerian boy whose name is not immediately known has been seen in a trending video singing "Stand Strong" by Davido.
The boy's voice was loud and and his performance has created a buzz on Instagram where it was shared by @mufasatundeednut.
He used TV remote as mic
The boy made use of a television remote as a microphone as he sang out his heart.
Nigerian man who looks like Paul Pogba shows off skill, shoots ball from distance, makes it sit inside tyre
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
A proper look at the video will immediately reveals a boy who love music and who is very eager to sing.
Watch the video below:
Instagram users react
@jude__banky commented:
"E dey sing like Davido."
@Abegiii jare said:
"Wetin no sweet no sweet."
@tessy_sleek reacted:
"E almost wan be like onishe iyanu."
@oluwaseun1986 commented:
"Stand strong Bro. Nothing do you!"
@coprakary said:
"Wow. Wahala dey oooh. But he is good ooh."
Talented Nigerian boy in school uniform raps in Igbo like Phyno
In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that a kid called Igbo Boy Space made rapping look easy in a video he recorded and shared online.
The boy who was in school uniform said he was singing to honour Nigerian socialite Emoney on his birthday.
The video of his wonderful performance later went viral on the internet as many called him an upcoming rap star.
Nicki Minaj Naija version: Lady samples Omah Lay's Understand song, turns it into rap music in viral video
Talented Nigerian girl sings "Pour Me Water" by Kizz Daniel
In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian girl picked up "Pour me water" by Kizz Daniel and finished it like food.
The girl named Munachi was seen singing the song in public to the admiration of many people who gathered to watch.
The little girl would later meet Kizz Daniel and they were seen performing same song together.
Source: Legit.ng