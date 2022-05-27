A hilarious little boy has been seen in a viral video singing Stand Strong by Davido featuring the Sunday Service Choir

The boy sang the song in a room using a television remote as a microphone and people are reacting to his performance

While others agree that he has talent, many however say they can barely hear what the little boy was singing apart from his loud voice

A funny Nigerian boy whose name is not immediately known has been seen in a trending video singing "Stand Strong" by Davido.

The boy's voice was loud and and his performance has created a buzz on Instagram where it was shared by @mufasatundeednut.

The boy sang Stand Strong by Davido featring the Sunday Service Choir with energy. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut and @davido.

Source: Instagram

He used TV remote as mic

The boy made use of a television remote as a microphone as he sang out his heart.

A proper look at the video will immediately reveals a boy who love music and who is very eager to sing.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@jude__banky commented:

"E dey sing like Davido."

@Abegiii jare said:

"Wetin no sweet no sweet."

@tessy_sleek reacted:

"E almost wan be like onishe iyanu."

@oluwaseun1986 commented:

"Stand strong Bro. Nothing do you!"

@coprakary said:

"Wow. Wahala dey oooh. But he is good ooh."

Source: Legit.ng