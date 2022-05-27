A young lady has shown off her rap skill as she worked with Omah Lay's Understand beat in a viral video

People who were amazed at the lady's apt rhymes said she sounds like American Rapper Nicki Minaj

There were also social media users who were of the opinion that stardom is not far away from her with the way she sings

A young lady popularly known as TyneeBee on social media has done a beautiful cover of Omah Lay's Understand song.

In a TikTok video shared by @chrisdanicomedy, the lady held up her phone and spat bars to the beat used for Understand.

Many people applauded the young lady's effort. Photo source: @nickiminaj, @omah_lay, TikTok/@chrisdanicomedy

Source: Instagram

She rapped like Nicki Minaj

Many people likened her vocal undulation and rhythmic pauses to Nicki Minaj. The young lady gesticulated well while singing.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sonameysam said:

"Someone better give her an Oscar."

Bakary said:

"Continue to sing u will make it honestly."

David_Adam_Ahmad said:

"Young Nicki."

Ken quote said:

"OMG YOU TOO GOOD MY DEAR."

isaiahuwemedimo said:

"You amazing dear. keep it up."

meritbharbie said:

"You got me wondering what you’d sound like on Nicki minaj -Good form."

Mawaya265 said:

"How can I have this cover coz u just nailed it."

Sahr David Toafian said:

"Oh my goodness, can't wait to celebrate you darling."

Wilhelm Ndakalako said:

"shuuu... you are my upcoming best artist girl push push girl... one-day will be you."

