Sharp Mouth: Boy in School Uniform Tears Igbo Rap in Video, Releases Cool Song to Mark E-Money's 40th Birthday
- A Nigerian teenager has caused a stir on Instagram with a rap song he released to mark the 40th birthday of socialite, E-Money
- The boy named @igboboyspace took the stage by storm with his team, rapping to a Kezyclef beat and producing a nice sound that has wowed many
- Igbo Boy Space and his crew were in school uniform but killed the whole show and many people could not help but just notice the talent
A talented boy has released a nice rap song to mark the 40th birthday of Nigerian socialite, E-Money.
When it comes to Igbo rap, the boy with the Instagram name @igboboyspace is good and he sent shivers down people's spines with his talent.
Sharp tongue dishing cool vibes in Igbo language
It did not take long for Instagram users who have seen the rap video to notice the boy's unique vibe.
He took the challenge: Man dances to ZaZoo Zehh in front of police station, displays cool fast leg moves
He has a sharp tongue that rolls in quick succession to bring out a nice rhythm. He matched his cool rap to a beat by Kzyclef.
The song is for E-Money's birthday
Sharing the video, the boy wrote:
"Today a vip was born. A man with a good heart, man of the people. Deep in my heart am using this 1 minute video to say happy 40th birthday to you @iam_emoney1."
Noticed by Poco Lee
When the boy dropped his tune, it was quickly noticed by talented dancer, Poco Lee who commented:
"Too sabi."
Watch the video below:
Other social media users react
When the rap video was picked up and reshared by @pulsenigeria247, it caused a stir, generating so many views, likes, and comments. Here are a few reactions to the video:
E-money at 40: Kcee shows off well-decorated huge hall, cake, other preparations for brother's birthday party
@chase1da_ reacted:
"This one future bright."
@ebukaokonkwo22 commented:
"Limpopo, this is a raw talent to resuscitate the record label."
@1st_nakel said:
"I no hear jack sh!t… but this guy is so good."
Burna Boy gifts designer belt to boy who sang his song word for word
Meanwhile legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer, Burna Boy showered one of his great fans with the gift of a designer belt. The boy who earned the top fan badge is Swedish.
Burna decided to gift his belt to the boy after he sang along perfectly to one of his numerous tunes.
The African Giant crooner performed in a concert in Sweeden where he met the boy.
