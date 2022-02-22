A Nigerian teenager has caused a stir on Instagram with a rap song he released to mark the 40th birthday of socialite, E-Money

The boy named @igboboyspace took the stage by storm with his team, rapping to a Kezyclef beat and producing a nice sound that has wowed many

Igbo Boy Space and his crew were in school uniform but killed the whole show and many people could not help but just notice the talent

A talented boy has released a nice rap song to mark the 40th birthday of Nigerian socialite, E-Money.

When it comes to Igbo rap, the boy with the Instagram name @igboboyspace is good and he sent shivers down people's spines with his talent.

People have marveled at the boy's raw talent. Photo credit: @igboboyspace and @iam_emoney1

Sharp tongue dishing cool vibes in Igbo language

It did not take long for Instagram users who have seen the rap video to notice the boy's unique vibe.

He has a sharp tongue that rolls in quick succession to bring out a nice rhythm. He matched his cool rap to a beat by Kzyclef.

The song is for E-Money's birthday

Sharing the video, the boy wrote:

"Today a vip was born. A man with a good heart, man of the people. Deep in my heart am using this 1 minute video to say happy 40th birthday to you @iam_emoney1."

Noticed by Poco Lee

When the boy dropped his tune, it was quickly noticed by talented dancer, Poco Lee who commented:

"Too sabi."

Watch the video below:

Other social media users react

When the rap video was picked up and reshared by @pulsenigeria247, it caused a stir, generating so many views, likes, and comments. Here are a few reactions to the video:

@chase1da_ reacted:

"This one future bright."

@ebukaokonkwo22 commented:

"Limpopo, this is a raw talent to resuscitate the record label."

@1st_nakel said:

"I no hear jack sh!t… but this guy is so good."

Burna Boy gifts designer belt to boy who sang his song word for word

Meanwhile legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer, Burna Boy showered one of his great fans with the gift of a designer belt. The boy who earned the top fan badge is Swedish.

Burna decided to gift his belt to the boy after he sang along perfectly to one of his numerous tunes.

The African Giant crooner performed in a concert in Sweeden where he met the boy.

