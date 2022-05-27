A young man who prides himself as Paul Pogba's lookalike has been massively celebrated online for his football skill

In the clip, he was able to get a shot right into the centre of a hung vehicle tyre without the ball falling

Many people who reacted to his video said Manchester United really needs to sign him to replace Pogba

A young Nigerian man who looks like Paul Pogba has stirred reactions on social media. The young man with the TikTok handle @pogbajunior6pp calls himself little Pogba.

The lookalike is also known for showing off his football playing skills and sharing videos.

Many people said Manchester United needs to sign him. Photo source: @paulpogba, TikTok/@pogbajunior6pp

Source: Instagram

Paul Pogba Junior

In a latest video, the man hung a condemned vehicle tyre and attempted a shot from a far distance. He was able to get the ball into the centre of the tyre without it falling off.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At the time of writing this report, the clip has gathered over seven million views with many people praising him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

peace of mind said:

"Talent is universal. but opportunity doesn't."

Taoki said:

"ur already better than the real pogba @Manchester United sign him!!"

Dean said:

"Enjoy your self buddy. you will be known verry soon."

user5806822116713 said:

"Pogb's brother zagba."

user6582697099363 said:

"I like this guy football for land park."

Lady juggles football

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a chef and actor known as Wofai Fada amazed many with her football skill on a live Supersport show.

In a short clip posted on her Instagram page, the chef juggled a football more than 40 times with ease.

What amazed people more was that she did all that while standing at ease and holding another ball by her side.

Young lady with excellent football skill

In similar news, a talented Nigerian lady, Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, from Ekiti state, showed off her football-playing skill in a viral video.

Posting the video on Friday, March 5, 2021, the lady said she is "an average girl from the average streets with an empty pocket and a bag of dreams."

Source: Legit.ng