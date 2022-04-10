A little girl in school uniform has been seen in a viral video performing "Pour Me Water" by Kiss Daniel like a music pro

Her performance has marked her out as a budding star even as some people say it is only music that is occupying her brain

Her public performance and voicing of the song have caught the attention of many music lovers on Instagram who tagged Kiss Daniel

A little girl has been seen showing off her talent in public as she performed "Pour Me Water" by popular Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel.

The girl who was seen in a school uniform rode the popular track waves and she has been compared to professional singers.

The girl sings out her heart as she performs "Pour Me Water" by Kiss Daniel. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel and @splendour_baby

Music lovers recognise her talent

Those who have seen the girl sing attest to her apparent talent. In the video, a lady held a mic to her mouth as she rode on, singing the popular track word for word.

Other school kids who were present simply watched her in total awe. Others gathered around her as she became an instant celebrity. Her performance in the video shared by @splendour_baby and reposted by @saintavenue_ent1 has put smiles on the lips of many.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Here are a few reactions to the video:

@omopariola15 said:

"When we we self dey her age we put in efforts to know the lyrics of current songs but we read n perform well in school too . Hope it's like that now sha."

@miradan_dollar commented:

"Their brains can work if na adult now we go dey sing rubbish why like that?"

@thegangstarstyles reacted:

"The altitude is everything. Let be positive she can kill it both ways. Academics and musical."

@petersgram said:

"So she no fit sabi music make she come sabi reportedbook."

@solomon_achiever said:

Na waitin God take bless am be that so

@saintavenue_ent1 wrote:

"Na Music full this small auntie head."

Nigerian boy in school uniform raps in Igbo like Phyno

In a related story, Legit.ng had preorted that a kid called Igbo Boy Space made rapping look easy in a video he recorded and shared online.

The boy who was in school uniform said he was singing to honour Nigerian socialite Emoney on his birthday.

The video of his wonderful performance later went viral on the internet as many called him an upcoming rap star.

