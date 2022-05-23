In January 2022, a Nigerian man named Odunuga Oluwaseun went under a tweet by rapper Olamide to ask for a car

But the Nigerian musician lashed out at him in anger, insulting him in a harsh reply that later went viral online

Legit.ng has reached out to the cabbie and he has confirmed that Olamide had a change of mind and bought him the car

Odunuga Oluwaseun has got a car gift from YBNL boss, Olamide, after receiving a harsh clap back from him on Twitter in January 2022. Odunuga said the car is a Toyota Corolla.

Legit.ng reached out to Odunuga and can confirm that he is indeed in possession of the new car, saying he was very well treated and cared for by the singer.

Odunuga Oluwaseun said he was well cared for by Olamide. Photo credit: @olamide and Odunuga Oluwaseun.

He reached out to me

Narrating how he got the car, Odunuga told Legit.ng that he never knew Olamide was looking for him because he lost his phone after the bitter Twitter episode.

He said when he retrieved his phone, he saw that Olamide had been trying to contact him.

His words:

"I did not know he has someone to check me out, and he was using his Instagram account. The news was everywhere. I was robbed, my phone was not going through.

"But when I got my phone back, I saw Olamide's screenshot of the Instagram account that he sent. So I called him up. Happens to be Asake's manager (Steven). Wow, then I knew it was real. We hook up at VI. I was fully entertained.

"I was happy. He said Baddo needs to know if I'm real or just fake and he wants to know more about me.

"So we talked gan. Even video calls with Olamide. It was fun. Then I left, but I enjoyed myself. Since then, he has been in touch, bless me and also check how am doing.

"Then I was called for the pickup. I never know it was the car. I was thinking na just a normal hang out. To the venue, nobody was there, just the person to give me the key. I was treated as family. Love and cared for.

"And I appreciate Olamide so much for his kindness."

