Popular Nigerian comedian Bovi recently shared a video of the moment he spoke pidgin to his second son and the boy replied

The comedian was obviously proud and he hailed the boy on Instagram, but a man in the comment section was not impressed

The man pointed out that Bovi being proud of the moment reeks of slave mentality and the comedian called him a fool

Nigerian comedian Bovi had a moment with his son Chu Chu where they had a small conversation in pidgin English.

The comedian who was obviously happy with exchange shared a video on his Instagram page, and a man expressed his displeasure.

Man slams Bovi after sharing video with son Photo credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

In the video, Bovi called out to his son, asking how he is in Pidgin English. The boy replied' "I dey."

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the man, it is only in Africa a man will be proud because his son can speak his native language.

The man went further to conclude that everyone is still a slave mentally.

Bovi replied to him and pointed out that the man wrote his piece in English despite his submission and called him a fool.

See the exchange below:

repfrica:

"Is only in Africa a father will be proud Cous his child can speak his native language. We are still slaves mentally."

officialbovi:

"@repfrica and you write this in English. What a fool."

Nigerians react to Bovi's video

powedeawujo:

"It’s the “I dey o” for me."

ceo__ironside:

" Bros This one must spoil for ur hand from the look of things."

vicky_luxury_:

"He said I dey ooo and moved on immediately like he did not just wow us."

myadorableslimself:

"Chuchu has finally learn pidgin. It's the I dey ooh for me."

viviangreen_:

"Elena may never! Even if she does, she'll squeeze her face."

Bovi blames Simon Leviev after London hotel experience

The popular Nigerian comedian shared his experience at a London hotel and how he had to prove his identity.

Bovi noted that for the first time in his life, he uttered the words ‘Google me’ to the hotel staff.

The comedian then explained that his wife made the booking and she was far away in Nigeria. However, that disclosure made matters worse for him because they thought he was stealing.

Source: Legit.ng