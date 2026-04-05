A video showing the moment a Nigerian lawyer advised Blessing CEO about her alleged cancer diagnosis on live TV has gone viral

The lawyer spoke about her claim and her alleged medical report, sharing what would happen if people who donated decided to sue her

Blessing CEO's demeanour in the video has also sparked reactions on social media as many criticised her and reacted to the lawyer's advice

Content creator and self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, recently appeared on a live TV show to respond to the controversy surrounding her cancer claim.

During an interview on Arise News on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing maintained that her doctor informed her she had Stage 4 cancer. She also presented a medical report, which turned out to be the same viral document that a family was calling her out for.

Lawyer Inibehe Effiong advises Blessing CEO on live TV amid cancer claim, posts clip. Photo: Inibehe Effiong

Source: UGC

A popular Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who was also present during the interview, advised Blessing CEO amid her controversial cancer case on live TV, following the inconsistencies noticed by a doctor on the show.

Recall that days ago, Blessing CEO claimed she was diagnosed with stage four cancer and days later followed it up with a medical report she claimed was hers and solicited donations from the pubic.

However, multiple reports cast doubts on Blessing CEO's cancer claim, and this was further helped by findings that the medical report she posted online allegedly belonged to someone else.

Lawyer advises Blessing CEO over cancer claims

Inibehe Effiong took to his Facebook page to share a clip from the interview and the advice he gave to her.

The video was captioned:

"During my appearance on Perspectives on Arise TV yesterday, I gave Blessing CEO my honest advice on the best way forward. It’s left for her to choose whether to adhere to it or not."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail lawyer's advice to Blessing CEO

Joanna Edeme said:

"If we really want Nigeria to be better, someone like Blessing needs to be inside the prison. Such individuals who will do anything for money just to appear relevant in the face of the public are soulless. Blessing has a heart to do worse and I believe she has been doing worse and getting away with it. Also Daddy Freez should not be left out, that man is and enabler and try to appear right to the public."

Justice Hill said:

"The Host was washing and preparing blessing to be fried, the doctor was adding the ingredients the lawyer was telling Nigeria(chef) the different ways blessing can be fried una too much abeg... This Doctor I pray for you, you will never lack."

SouthJamz Promotiòns said:

"I like the way you dey tell the world how to take her down."

A lawyer advises Blessing CEO on live TV amid cancer claims. Photo: Inibehe Effiong

Source: Instagram

Lawyer reacts to Blessing CEO's cancer claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had weighed in on the viral issue of influencer Blessing CEO, who allegedly altered and used the medical report of a cancer patient.

The Nigerian lawyer who spoke about the situation listed the jail term that awaited the influencer if found guilty of three criminal offences relating to her actions.

Source: Legit.ng