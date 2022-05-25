A Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Elemide, has been handed a 12-month community order for stalking an oyibo beautician at her salon

Oluwaseyi admitted stalking the oyibo beautician after she said no to his advances and turned down his kind gestures

According to the victim, his behaviour was so frightening and she got scared that he might wait outside and do something to her

A 26-year-old Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Elemide, has bagged one year sentence after he admitted stalking a beautician, Demi Witter.

According to a report by DailyMail, Oluwaseyi pestered her at her salon, Lavender Hill 'lash+brow lab' in Battersea.

This was after he failed to impress her with his weak attempts at romantic poetry.

He first approached her in the street and tried to engage her in a conversation. She told him she was not interested.

She however gave him her business card and week later received an email from him explaining he could help her business and responded that she doesn't need his help.

Oluwaseyi became violent

He then began to pester her by banging on the windows of her London salon and sending unwanted emails.

In her statement, the victim said she feels scared that he might harm her.

In her words:

"His behaviour is frightening and I am worried he will wait outside and follow me home."

"I think he is infatuated with me and I am stressed out and anxious because of this. I have to work with the door locked and I am afraid he will confront me in the street."

Oluwaseyi sentenced to 12 months community service after pleading guilty

Nigerian-born Elemide, of Putney, pleaded guilty to stalking Ms Witter, 28, involving serious alarm and distress last July.

He was handed a 12-month community order, which includes 50 hours community service and up to 20 days of a recommended activity requirement.

The court also made him subject to an indefinite restraining order.

