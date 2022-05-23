A young Nigerian man, Odunuga Oluwaseun, has returned to social media with an appreciation post dedicated to rap musician Olamide

Months ago, Olamide had lambasted the individual on Twitter after he called on the rapper to purchase a car for him

A thankful Oluwaseun returned letting the world know that the rapper eventually bought the car and preferred to keep things lowkey

Nigerian rap musician, Olamide, has been heartily appreciated by a fellow young man, Odunuga Oluwaseun, on social media.

Some weeks ago, an exchange between Oluwaseun and Olamide had sparked reactions online and made people see the rapper in an unpleasant light.

Rapper Olamide buys car for man months after humiliating him. Photo: @olamide/ @niyibarca

Source: Twitter

Oluwaseun had taken to the rapper’s comment section seeking his assistance to purchase a car to assist his interest in a cab-hailing service.

The young man also made sure to add that he intends to make a refund of the money if his request was granted.

See his tweet below:

However, Olamide appeared to have been thrown off by the guy's request and he responded in a harsh manner that sparked reactions on social media.

See his response below:

Oluwaseun gets a car

Interestingly, several months after the unpleasant exchange, Oluwaseun took many by surprise after coming out to reveal that the rapper eventually made the car purchase possible.

He pointed out that Olamide wanted to keep the entire exchange low-key. Oluwaseun wrote:

"Today am so happy because I be car owner by this post. @Olamide went out of all odds and put smile in my face. You are so special. Plus say na low key you do am. I go post am. I love you more. Thank you Boss @asakemusik manager. YBLN no go fall."

See a picture of Oluwaseun in his car below:

Social media users react

@raplord_effizy said:

"When people were ranting and bashing Badoo online,I was just smiling coz I knew Baddo go don run the guy something out of social media???? You know how many people Baddo don help wey he no go ever post about???That reply na cruise."

@Oluwalion said:

"Instead for you to say badoo ti gbemi trabaye."

@lekimite said:

"May God continue to bless Olamide, his crew, you and me.. From that very first post back then I knew Olamide will do it.. Olamide Thanks for making it happen."

