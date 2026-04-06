Galatasaray could sack coach Okan Buruk if results do not improve in the next two games for the Turkish champions

The Red Lions suffered an agonizing defeat against Trabzonspor to throw open the title race in the Super Lig

Victor Osimhen’s injury absence has exposed major weaknesses in Galatasaray’s attack

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk could reportedly be facing the sack before injured Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen returns to action, as pressure continues to build in Istanbul following the club’s recent slump in form.

The Turkish giants’ 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor on Saturday, April 4, has dramatically tightened the Süper Lig title race, with their once-comfortable lead now cut to just one point.

Galatasaray are considering parting ways with head coach Okan Buruk after the club's latest slump in form. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Both Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor now sit directly behind on 63 points, turning the closing weeks of the season into a tense three-way battle.

Turkish pundit Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı believes Buruk’s future now hinges on the next two matches, with coach Buruk under severe scrutiny before Osimhen’s expected return later this month.

Why Buruk is suddenly under pressure

Despite still leading the Turkish Süper Lig table with 64 points after 27 matches, as seen on Soccer24, Galatasaray’s recent form has sparked concern.

The Red Lions have lost four straight away matches in all competitions, and their defeat to Trabzonspor exposed cracks that were previously hidden by results.

The biggest issue has been the team’s struggles without Victor Osimhen.

Since the Nigerian striker suffered a fractured forearm in the UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool, Galatasaray have noticeably lost their attacking edge.

Statistics underline the problem as the Istanbul giants have now lost five matches Osimhen has missed this season, showing just how central he has become to Buruk’s system.

Kütahyalı made the situation crystal clear when discussing the coach’s future.

“If Galatasaray fails to win the Göztepe and Kocaelispor matches, Okan Buruk will be sacked,” Kütahyalı said as per Habersarikirmizi.

That statement has only intensified speculation around a possible managerial shake-up at Galatasaray.

Osimhen’s return could come too late

Osimhen is currently racing against time to return from surgery after fracturing his forearm in a collision with Liverpool defender Konate.

Initially ruled out for up to eight weeks, the Nigerian’s recovery has progressed faster than expected.

Victor Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 19 league matches before fracturing his arm in a Champions League clash against Liverpool. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The latest reports suggest Osimhen has resumed light training and may be fit enough for the potentially title-deciding derby against Fenerbahce on April 26.

If he returns on schedule, the Galatasaray striker is expected to wear a protective splint on his arm.

However, before that crucial derby, Osimhen is still set to miss league games against Göztepe and Kocaelispor, as well as a Turkish Cup clash with Gençlerbirliği.

Those are exactly the games that may decide Buruk’s fate.

If Galatasaray stumbles in those games, the current Turkish Super Lig champions may make a drastic decision before their star striker is even back on the pitch.

This season, Osimhen has been nothing short of vital as the Super Eagles forward has scored 12 league goals in 19 matches, while also adding seven goals in Europe as Galatasaray reached the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in over ten years.

Buruk himself has repeatedly built his tactical approach around the Nigerian striker’s pace and clinical finishing.

Osimhen’s absence blamed for Galatasaray’s slump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray suffered a significant setback in their chase for the Turkish Süper Lig title after a 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor on Saturday evening.

The defeat has raised concerns over the club’s ability to maintain their lead at the top of the table, particularly in the absence of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng