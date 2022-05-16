A hard-working young man has attracted attention to himself after he was captured in a trending video selling food in a wheelbarrow

The young man was seen dutifully dishing the food to his customers who acted very familiar with him in the heartwarming video

Nigerians on Instagram have reacted sharply to the video, with many praising the young man for his approach to life instead of staying idle

An inspirational video capturing a young man who sells rice in a wheelbarrow has warmed the hearts of many people online.

According to a voice heard in the video, the young man whose name could not immediately be ascertained, embarks on the business each morning.

The hardworking Nigerian youth did his work with happiness. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

People say he is from Edo state

One comment seen under the post shared by @gossipmilltv suggested that the young man may be a resident of Benin City, Edo state.

Video inspires Nigerians

Many people who have seen the video agree that it is inspirational and ought to be copied by other young people seeking what to do in the absence of jobs.

The way he went about dishing food to his customers actually captured people's attention especially as he did so besides a packed wheelbarrow.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@laka_bosso said:

"May God bless his handwork and efforts."

@wendys_attractions commented:

"Yes oh from the great benin kingdom more wind my brother."

@moeselle said:

"May God bless his hustle."

@christydcollections commented:

"Create work for yourself and stop blaming the government for ur misfortune.There are lot of things to do to make money.The problem with most people is that they want quick and fast money."

@prettygifttyy said:

"They shuld be celebrated everyday by their loved ones,family n be appreciated."

