A graduate of Mass Communication identified as Amusa Moses Betelwhobel has successfully bought a brick-making machine after saving for 3 years

Amusa who went into brick making after graduating from school said the purchase of the machine is like a dream come true for him

After Amusa shared photos of the machine on Facebook, it touched the heart of many of his friends who praised him for being hardworking

29-year-old Amusa Moses Betelwhobel who is a brick-maker is currently over the moon after successfully buying a brick-making machine.

Amusa told Legit.ng that it took him at least, 3-years to save up resources to buy the machine which cost him the sum of N3.5m.

Amusa Moses said it is like a dream come true for him. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Amusa Moses.

Source: Original

Amusa, a native of Kakwulaka in Obanliku LGA of Cross River state, and a graduate of Mass Communication said he inherited the business from his late father.

It's a dream come true

In an interview with Legit.ng Amusa said the purchase of the machine was like a dream come true for him since his father wanted the same thing when he was alive.

His words:

"He started having plans for it in 2013 before his death."

Amusa also intimated that he is happy with the business. According to him:

"The business am doing now was inherited from my late father. My dad died in 2014 when I was in HND 1. Block business is my business I'm always happy doing the business."

He added in a Facebook post:

"What God can't do doesn't exist. It has been God's grace all through. We make it with all your support and patronage. I have worked hard to see how to accomplish my late father's dream. He has this project in his mind before his death. Today God has granted me the grace to make him happy anywhere he is."

Source: Legit.ng