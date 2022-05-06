A Nigerian youth has shown off the huge cash he made as a worker at a construction site in Abuja, singing merrily in a cute video

According to the happy young man who did not mention his name, he works hard and dirties his hands for clean money

He also showed off the work he did which resulted in the money he is showing off, saying his hustle is like a wheelbarrow

A hardworking Nigerian youth has showcased the works of his hands and how much money it fetched him in Abuja where he works at a construction site.

The money in his hand is a bundle of N1000 notes neatly arranged for him obviously as a payment for the work he did.

The man showed off his hard earned money in a video. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

I dirty my hand for clean money

Sharing the inspirational video, the young man said he dirties his hands for clean money.

According to him, his hustle is like a wheelbarrow, saying he will continue pushing until when he makes it.

He works at a construction site

In the video which was recorded at a construction site, it immediately becomes clear that the young man is proud of his handwork.

He showed off crisscrossed iron bars, saying it is handwork that fetched him the huge money.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The inspirational video shared by @gossipmilltv has been viewed thousands of times. Mixed reactions have trailed it from those who have seen it. Here are a few of the comments:

@_o.l.a.m.i said:

"Let me go and dirty my own hand too."

@eazyrelo_muzik commented:

"No work easy normally."

@akinolaramsey

"E go better for all real hustler out there, the hustle will definitely pay one day."

@rahys_monroe reacted:

"You no pray for those wey Dey do yahoo."

@rassboi commented:

"May God bless all hustlers either legit or not so far you’re hustling to survive may God bless you."

@fashion_magicblog said:

"When your hustle is legit there is this peace of mind that comes with it."

