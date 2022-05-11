A Nigerian man has ended his relationship with his girlfriend in a way and manner that is currently causing uproar online

The man sent the lady a brand new iPhone worth at least N650k in a clean pack which was delivered to the lady well-sealed

However, when she opened it, she was shocked to see a break-up note attached to the new gift, terribly shattering her heart

In a well-planned manner, a Nigerian man has broken up with his girlfriend through a short handwritten note attached to a big gift.

The man whose name could not immediately be ascertained packed a brand new iPhone said to be worth at least N650k plus a 'breakfast' note and served the lady.

The lady opened the iPhone pack but was shocked to also find a breakup note. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Lady shocked to see the note

A viral video has shown the moment the lady opened the gift only to find a shocking notice of eviction from her relationship.

Although it was not known how long the relationship has lasted many seem to agree that what the man did is the most bizarre way to end a love affair.

Was it staged?

Some persons have also suggested that the whole thing was staged by the lady but some disagreed, saying it could be true, that some men could go that far.

The video which is currently making the rounds on Instagram was shared by @gossipmilltv.

Instagram users react

@the_son_of_ayamba commented:

"Congratulations on your Retirement benefit."

@dorisonos said:

"She must have stressed the guy because of the phone."

@dentalpreneur_ commented:

"This zobo is cold."

@__kingmona commented:

"Na this kin breakup de sweet."

@omarnee said:

"Na she write am, I Sabi her hand writing."

@aijay__omah remarked:

"TikTok people and lies na 5 and 6 sha I find it hard to believe their stories."

