A woman who is a talented drummer has been seen in a trending video doing a wonderful job with her two magical hands

The woman who performed in a church service held the congregation spellbound with her incredibly inspiring skills

She probably has been in the business of drumming for a long time because the confidence she displayed on the instrument was professional

A talented female drummer has been seen in a viral video doing a great job on the musical instrument inside an unnamed church.

The drummer, whose name could not be immediately ascertained held the entire church spellbound with her heartstopping show of skills.

The skilled female drummer tapped the instrument with much skills. Photo credit: @atinkanews and Perkus/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

She has professional confidence

One remarkable thing that stood out all through the moment the woman performed on the drumset was her level of professional confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

There was no atom of shyness on her face as she did her job perfectly well, dishing danceable sound and mesmerising the congregation.

The nice video of her spectacular performance has brought smiles to the lips of many since it was shared on Instagram by @atinkanews. The video has been viewed numerous times by lovers of good things.

Watch the video below:

Nice teacher gifts her student a brand new drumset

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher gifted her student a brand new drum set after she noticed he was practicing with old buckets.

The kind gesture by the teacher named Stacey Cadwell attracted many praises on the internet.

The 10-year-old student identified as Alijah Lockhart had his drum before it was burnt in a devastating house fire. The boy was so elated when the drumset was presented to him by the kind teacher.

Talented lady plays Yoruba Talking Drum

Also in a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was seen performing so well on the Yoruba Talking Drum.

The lady handled the drum with much professionalism and candour, making netizens to admire her skills and passion.

When the video of her wonderful performance was shared online it attracted a whole lot of viewership from lovers of native music.

Source: Legit.ng