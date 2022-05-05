A talented Nigerian youth took hold of a Yoruba talking drum and she instantly created a moment of wonder with the way she played it

She played with so much skill, dishing beautiful tunes with the stick as it rose and fell on the stretched hide of the drum

The video capturing her artistry has wowed many lovers of native music instruments as the short clip has been viewed many times

A talented Nigerian youth has been seen in a viral video displaying incredible skills on the Yoruba talking drum.

She has turned into a social media sensation after a video of her playing the famous native drum made it to the internet.

The girl tapped the talking drum with so much passion. Photo credit: Omopadan.

She played with passion

From the video, it could be clearly seen that the lady has a lot of passion for the drum which is synonymous with the Yoruba people of Southwest Nigeria.

She smiled as she played while a male voice could be heard singing in the background.

Any good dancer would be thrown off balance by the skills shown by the girl. The nice video was shared on Facebook by Omopadon.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl plays talking drum in church

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl who attends Celestial Church shared a video of her doing wonders with the Yoruba talking drum.

She played with a peculiar passion and attention to detail. Her skills when it was shown online, took social media by storm with many people calling her a queen and more.

More interesting was the fact that she played in a church making many people praise her, saying she is using her skills to praise God.

Teacher buys drum for her student

Also in another story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher named Stacy Cadwell bought a brand new drum set for her 10-year-old student.

The student was said to have lost his drumset in a devastating house fire and had nothing to practice with.

Luck shined on him when the teacher did him the act of kindness, gladdening many hearts online.

Source: Legit.ng