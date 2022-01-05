A kind teacher went all out to make her student happy by gifting him with his most cherished heart desire

The boy received a gift of a brand new drum set from his teacher named Stacy Caldwell after his old one was destroyed in a house fire

Alijah Lockhart will also receive other interesting gifts including an electronic drum set, a practice pad, and music books

A little boy who loves playing the drum has received a gift of a drum set from his kind teacher named Stacy Caldwell. The boy identified as Alijah Lockhart lost his drum in a devastating house fire and since then, has been using a paint bucket to play.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by GoodNewsDog, the boy was seen practising his drumming skills using a paint bucket. But all that has changed as Alijah Lockhart is now a proud owner of a brand new drum set.

His teacher, Stacy Caldwell approached him and unveiled the big surprise.

Alijah Lockhart seen with his new drum. Photo credit: @goodnewsdog



The boy will also receive some other musical instruments including an electronic drum set, a practice pad, and music books as support for his love for music.

The caption on the post read:

"After his old drums were destroyed in a house fire, 10-year-old Alijah Lockhart was surprised by his music teacher, Stacy Caldwell, with a new drum set. Alijah will also be receiving an electronic drum set, a practice pad, and music books."

Social media users react

Many social media users praised the teacher for her kind act. See some of the comments below:

@imselenap:

"God bless her he will remember this the rest of his life. Musician in the making."

@kolca_cola:

"Why am I following this lovely page?! I cry viewing every post!!"

@ads.miller:

"Absolutely brilliant that’s a great teacher. And the lad got skills great job young man keep playing."

Watch video below:

