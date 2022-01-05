Kind Teacher Surprises Her 10-Year-Old Student Who is a Music Lover With the Gift of a Drum Set
- A kind teacher went all out to make her student happy by gifting him with his most cherished heart desire
- The boy received a gift of a brand new drum set from his teacher named Stacy Caldwell after his old one was destroyed in a house fire
- Alijah Lockhart will also receive other interesting gifts including an electronic drum set, a practice pad, and music books
A little boy who loves playing the drum has received a gift of a drum set from his kind teacher named Stacy Caldwell. The boy identified as Alijah Lockhart lost his drum in a devastating house fire and since then, has been using a paint bucket to play.
In a viral video shared on Instagram by GoodNewsDog, the boy was seen practising his drumming skills using a paint bucket. But all that has changed as Alijah Lockhart is now a proud owner of a brand new drum set.
His teacher, Stacy Caldwell approached him and unveiled the big surprise.
The boy will also receive some other musical instruments including an electronic drum set, a practice pad, and music books as support for his love for music.
The caption on the post read:
"After his old drums were destroyed in a house fire, 10-year-old Alijah Lockhart was surprised by his music teacher, Stacy Caldwell, with a new drum set. Alijah will also be receiving an electronic drum set, a practice pad, and music books."
Social media users react
Many social media users praised the teacher for her kind act. See some of the comments below:
@imselenap:
"God bless her he will remember this the rest of his life. Musician in the making."
@kolca_cola:
"Why am I following this lovely page?! I cry viewing every post!!"
@ads.miller:
"Absolutely brilliant that’s a great teacher. And the lad got skills great job young man keep playing."
Watch video below:
6-year-old boy receives a house gift on his birthday
Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported how another boy got a house gift from his mother. The mother named Mercymaluli Maluli decided to surprise her son with the big house because he has always wanted a house of his own.
The new house was decorated with colourful balloons as the boy posed in front of it for a snapshot. The boy received the house gift on his 6th birthday.
Many social media users praised the mother for being an answer to her son's prayer.
