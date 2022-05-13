A video making rounds online has captured a beautiful chubby woman showcasing her epic dance moves at the gym

The fitness fanatic was spotted in the video dancing excitedly to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song titled 'Buga'

Her dance moves and jiggy attitude has earned her massive accolades from Nigerians on social media who applauded her for her energy

An adorable video of a chubby woman getting jiggy on at the gym and showing off her dance moves has sparked reactions online.

In the video which was shared on tiktok by @bigbutfit, the excited woman was seen dancing alongside her gym instructor who was all smiles in the video.

The fitness enthusiast was dancing to a trending hit song titled, 'Buga', which was released recently by ace singer, Kizz Daniel.

Chubby woman shows off her dance moves at the gym Photo Credit: Tiktok/bigbutfit

Social media users applaud the chubby dancer

The video has earned her massive accolades from people who watched it and were amazed by her energy and charisma.

See the video below:

Apart from dancing to the song, her smile and manner in which she moved her body made everyone glued to their screens to watch till the end.

Akale Jones said:

"Can't believe I watched this to the end. It was so beautiful to watch. I love people who know how to move their bodies."

Jasmine Odigie noted:

"Awwww her size couldn't stop her from showing the world what she can do. I like when chubby people take up the mantle and do things people feel they can't."

Jacob Manasseh added"

"Omo she Sabi oooo. Upon say she fat nothing dey even concern her. Carry go. You too much jare."

Oko Brian stated:

"I love meeting people like these at the gym. It is always a perfect motivation to make you want to put in that effort and get that body."

