A cute little girl who is clearly a talented dancer took on her dad on the dance floor and it was so beautiful to watch

The girl was dressed in a black gown with the top made of Isi-Agu while her dad was also adorned in the same traditional attire

The man and his daughter danced beautifully to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa and many have said they want more

An adorable video has shown the wonderfully mesmerizing moment a little girl took to the dance floor with her dad.

First, they exchanged hi-fives in the Igbo traditional way, making many wonder how the girl learned it so fast.

The little girl showed off powerful dance moves. Photo credit: Tiktok/@chiamaka_onuke.

Source: UGC

Then the beautiful dance session commenced in earnest as the two embarked on what looked like a hot competition.

While the man danced nicely with his waist, shaking it like a pro, his daughter made wonderful lady moves with her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Dancing nicely to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa

Many netizens could not help but simply admire the girl's way of dancing and they said admirable things about her.

At some points in the short clip, the little girl turned around many times, putting smiles on the lips of dance lovers online.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

When the beautiful video made it to TikTok, it attracted so much attention from dance lovers who quickly jumped on it and enjoyed the show of massive talent. They also took to the comment section to share their opinions on the nice video. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@selectionsophia said:

"You just gained a follower because of your girla video pls."

@Derah reacted:

"How can I like this a million times."

@user8697444603019 commented:

"Omo l love this video. I just followed you because of this beautiful princess."

@lovena bby said:

"Wow she is beautiful and smart."

Girl copies grandma in waist dance

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl tried hard to copy her grandmother in waist dance and the moment was so hilarious to watch.

The girl did everything possible to dance like her grandmother but she couldn't.

However, people still appreciated her humble efforts and called her a future dance queen.

Source: Legit.ng