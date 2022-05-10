A good Samaritan gifted the sum of N10,000 to an elderly sachet water vendor whom she met hawking in the streets

The hawker who makes N3,000 daily from her business, could not hold her excitement as she showered praises on the giver

Reacting to the video, Nigerians have also applauded the good Samaritan for making effort to put a smile on someone's face

An elderly pure water vendor was full of joy after a good Samaritan surprised her with N10,000 while she was hawking on the streets.

In the video which was shared on Instagram by @jojooflele, the elderly hawker was seen standing beside her bags of water when the lady approached her.

She asked her what it would take to put a smile on her face, and subsequently offered to give her N10,000 after she noticed she was speechless.

Kind lady surprises elderly sachet water hawker with money Photo credit: Instagram/Jojooflele

The vendor's priceless reaction

This kind gesture stunned the elderly vendor who immediately began to shower praises and blessings on the giver.

"God bless you, God will continue to bless you in Jesus name", the excited vendor said.

She disclosed that she usually makes about N3,000 from hawking pure water daily, although on some days, she makes lesser.

Nigerians applaud the good Samaritan

Reacting to the video, Nigerians have applauded the kind lady for putting a smile on the elderly woman's face.

Amara Robert said:

"Awww this brought tears to my eyes. May God bless you so much JoJo. People need to learn from you. You have such a kind heart".

Dominic Gabriel wrote:

"God bless the giver. This is something that should always be done for these hawkers they are suffering".

Adamma Christian added:

"I have a special love for kind people who go extra miles to make people happy. I don't care if this is for views. I love you JoJo".

