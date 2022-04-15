A young lady used her resources to give succour to a market trader when she noticed her dozing off in the market

The kind lady gave the woman a wad of naira notes that seem more than everything she was selling

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video praised the lady as some said that the trader may not go home as instructed

A young Nigerian lady with the Instagram handle @jojooflele put big smiles on an old woman's face and people praised her.

In a video shared online, she saw the woman tired and dozing off in front of her wares in the market.

The joy of the market woman knew no bounds. Photo source: @jojooflele

Mama, go home and sleep

She approached the trader and woke her up. After @jojooflele asked how much is everything in her bucket, she paid for them and told the woman to go home and sleep.

The trader could not contain her joy. She hugged the lady and knelt for her in a deep show of gratitude.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by @yabaleftonline, it got over 16,000 likes as at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

spunkysessentials said:

"As long as you No collect the money back after the video. God bless your good heart."

itskokopee said:

"Make I shock you, she nor go go house! We are restless in Nigeria, the suffer dey sweet us."

johnpeshy said:

"She will never forget this day. OMO God abeg ooo, bless me, make me self bless another."

iam.sharonjay said:

"I really want to put a smile on someone’s face too."

churchill_777 said:

"She no go go house ooo. She must wait to sell all the goods finish lol. Our mothers sha."

officalujunwa said:

"This is good, am sure mama will not go home sha."

