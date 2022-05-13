A trending video of a lady showing off bundles of Nigerian currency has sparked massive reactions online

The excited lady placed wads of N20 and N50 on a table while dancing and screaming that she will never go broke again

The video has sparked funny reactions on social media as some people claim that it is not even enough to make her comfortable

A video making the rounds online has captured a young Nigerian lady showing off wads of cash.

In the video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the lady was seen showing off her dance moves with bundles of N20 and N50 placed in front of her.

As she danced joyfully, she was heard screaming that she would never go broke again in life.

Young lady flaunts wads of N20 in video Photo Credit: Instagram/gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

It was gathered that the money was sprayed on her by her friends at her recent birthday party.

People react

Reacting to the video, Nigerians tackled the lady for claiming to be wealthy while flaunting bundles of N20 and N50.

Kalu Favour said:

"This money altogether no reach N1,500. I reject this kind of wealth in Jesus name"

Samuel Peters asked:

"Where una dey see this small money?"

Collins Igboejesi added:

"You're broke already my dear. Better be praying. This money no go even reach to buy something tangible for this Nigerian economy."

Omalicha Nnamdi stated:

"No be every challenge you must participate ooo. No be N50 and N20 be that? This one na falling of hands."

Chidimma Ugwu noted:

"One day I sure say I go flaunt money like this but not this kind of notes. God forbid."

