A young lady got amazing reactions to her video on TikTok when she danced in the office while wearing a US military uniform

Many people fawned over her, complimenting her beauty as some asked how they could also join the American force

In the clip, the lady with very cute facial expressions jumped on the popular Buga trend as she vibed to the hit track

A young lady serving in the US Army has stirred lovely reactions on social media after she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

She did all that while seating behind a desk, she never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

Many people praised her moves and said she is beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@kaxandre

She did the dance well

In the TikTok video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with thousands of likes on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shadrack Annan641 asked:

"Can we be friends?"

Joe bee said:

"U are so blessed with beauty."

Bobby Valentino said:

"I WILL LIKE TO BE YOUR FRIEND A MILITARY PERSONNEL ALSO."

Tunjisac said:

"Pls I have a daughter that really love to become American soilder or part of military too."

user9626051023839 said:

"You are so pretty girl as well as your acting skill and expression is so nice in this Tiktok video."

user2184946386911 said:

"My Queen i so much admire this beautiful video may you live longer in Earth, I love you I wish i could be ur friend my heart desires of you so much."

Balogun Damilare said:

"If na Nigerian army post this na dismissal."

Godfirst said:

"You are very beautiful and amazing please can you help me,I planned to be US soldier but no help."

