Late American lawyer Wendell Willkie, minced no words when he posited that ''there are no distant places any longer: the world is small and is one.''

Though Wendell passed away in 1944, life experiences narrated by people have gone to show that truly, the world is a small one. Years later people get help just by mere reconnection with their old school pals.

Photo Credit: @chirsihehuwa, LinkedIn/Ifeanyi Obi, Twitter/@OkeyeCardinal

Source: Instagram

For others, it is their good deeds while in secondary school that paved way for them years later in life.

Legit.ng spotlights 3 lucky folks whose help have come from their old school colleagues years after graduation.

1. Minabelem Hilary

Minabelem Hilary was a master's student at the University of Jos who ran mad on the eve of his project defence.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Luck however found him as his old university mates came all the way from Abuja and located him across the river to Bakana in Rivers state.

They took Minabelem for treatment Photo Credit: @chrisihehuwa

Source: Instagram

Nigerian film producer Christopher Nnodim Ihehuwa shared on Instagram a heartwarming video showing the moment the alumni members reunited with their mentally challenged ex-colleague and hugged him.

They would eventually take him to a psychiatric hospital in Port Harcourt where they spent N320k on his treatment.

2. Nwoke Agulu

A Nigerian man identified as Nwoke Agulu had to narrate how an old school colleague sent him N20k.

According to him, he had inquired what the money was for and was told that it was a reward for all the times he lapped the friend to and from school for six years.

He was rewarded with N20k. Photo Credit: @OkeyeCardinal

Source: Twitter

His tweet which went viral reads:

"My secondary school friend sent me 20k and I asked him what for, he replied and said "thank you for lapping me inside the bus to and fro to school for a good 6 years"

3. Ifeanyi Obi

Ifeanyi Obi recently took to LinkedIn to recall a good deed an old secondary school junior colleague wrought him some years back.

In his second semester at a university in Cyprus, Obi said he had difficulty getting €920 (N419k) which was required for his registration.

Ifeanyi got help from an old secondary school junior. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ifeanyi Obi

Source: UGC

He had given up hope of registering it and was browsing on Facebook one day when he reconnected with an old secondary school junior colleague.

The lady would eventually call him the next day to send the money.

"I told her about my fees and she sent the money the next day.

"She went on to support me through most of my Master's Studies. Help from unexpected source will come to you very soon!, he wrote."

Boy gifts classmate who wears same clothes to school 3 bags of designer wears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had gifted 3 bags of designer clothes to his classmate who always wore the same cloth to school.

In speaking with the media, Brayden revealed that while he is not super close to him, he never liked the way he was being picked on by people.

Brayden said the boy did not have many clothes because his parents are poor.

He said:

“I remember last year he only had 2 outfits cause he just didn’t have the money to buy clothes.”

After people learnt of Brayden’s act of love, many wanted to give the student more. They set up a fundraiser and have so far gathered more than $7000 (N2,880,360).

Source: Legit.ng