A Nigerian man, Issa Sikiru Temidayo, has got help from Nigerians after he came online to beg for a washing machine

Showing how chemicals had eaten some part of his fingers, the man said he needs all the support he could get

Nigerians surprisingly went into his comment section to offer all manner of washers, asking if he would not mind getting them

A young hardworking Nigerian man, Issa Sikiru Temidayo, has received so much love online after he cried out for help.

In a post on Thursday, March 24, the man shared a photo of the clothes he laundered for some customers.

The man was shown big support on social media. Photo source: @SuperTemiibh

Source: Twitter

They showed him love

With more photos showing how chemicals from soaps are eating off his fingers, the man begged people to help his business with a machine.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Many Nigerian showed him kindness as people offered to help. Those who do not have a washing machine sent him some tokens to add to his savings.

See his post below:

A good Samaritan

Among many people who tried to help was a man who sent him a photo of a packed washing machine, asking him for his location.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Junespark12 said:

"Ds generation are something else o. During our time.. U go fetch water wt ur head join."

@wealthy_yute replied:

"And you are using phone???? Why didnt you write down this reply and send it to NIPOST???"

@Bartlettekay said:

"For the main time , use hand gloves, I'm not sure it works, but importantly, microfinance banks are looking for enterprising young people like u."

@VigvalArhin said:

"I just love the way Nigerians come through for each other chaley. It's beautiful."

@Abegbegold said:

"This guy should have at least 10 washing machines now, we are loving people, na our government they divide us."

Man begged Davido for N1ms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was trending on social media and like most times, it is for his kindness.

Days ago, the musician said he will be giving out N20 million to 20 Nigerians who have business ideas as a way to help them in the present harsh economic reality.

While many have been pitching their businesses and some begging outrightly in his comment section, a young physically challenged man, Adebisi Micheal, got people's attention with how the N1m would help his business if he is given.

Source: Legit.ng