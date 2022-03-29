A Nigerian man abroad identified as Ifeanyi Obi has shared how help came to him from a source he least expected

Ifeanyi said he had arrived in Cyprus for study purposes in 2008 with just £230 (N104,900) and direly needed €920 (N419k) to register for the next semester

One thing led to another and help would come for him from an old female secondary school junior colleague who barely spoke to him back in the days

A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Obi, has urged netizens not to consider giving up in pursuit of their goals as he narrated how a lady came to his rescue at a point he had almost lost hope.

Ifeanyi said his help came from an old female high school junior he barely spoke to while they were in school.

The lady sent Obi N419k Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ifeanyi Obi

Ifeanyi was stranded in Cyprus

Ifeanyi who had gone to Cyprus for study purposes shared on LinkedIn that he was at a fix in the second semester of his program as he needed €920 (N419k) to get registered but had no money.

According to him, he had arrived in the Middle East country with just £230 (N104,900) and had basically given up hope of getting the money.

Ifeanyi's turning point

The young man said his help came on a certain day he was browsing on social media platform Facebook.

He got to reconnect with an old high school junior on the platform.

"One day while browsing on Facebook, I chatted with this secondary school Junior who by then had relocated to the USA."

The next day, Ifeanyi said he got a call from the lady inquiring if he needed anything as she felt led to do so.

"I told her about my fees and she sent the money the next day.

"She went on to support me through most of my Master's Studies. Help from unexpected source will come to you very soon!, he wrote."

Netizens react

Elvis said:

"Surely, He makes a way from the unexpected, manna in the desert and calmness in the storms . Thank you Ifeanyi for appreciating the hand that was led to give, support."

Nneoma E. said:

"Wow.. Those friends are very rare indeed. I have a similar problem like that and the deadline is fast approaching but I have been unlucky with finding those kinds of friends. I have practically given up. I just pray for a miracle, I pray every day for something to happen even at the last minute Ifeanyi Obi, PhD."

Cherish Ordu said:

"Most people in our lives are angels in disguise sent to help us.

"May we always meet divine helpers on every path of our endeavors..

"This is great news, it's indeed a testimony of Divine help."

SUNNY EBELE said:

"This is one of the best and powerful prophecy I have received in my spirit and I say a powerful amen to my humble self. Thanks Dr. Ifeanyi Obi.

"My take home: don't look down on anybody because everyone in life is a ladder or bridge you will need to cross to the other side of your Jordan River."

Source: Legit.ng