A young boy, Brayden, came to the rescue of his classmate and saved him from ridicule when others picked on him

Brayden revealed that when he realised the trouble his classmate was going through, he thought of a way out

After getting three bags of clothes for him, he called him one day at school and handed them to the boy

A young boy, Brayden, put a big smile on his classmate's face and did the best he could do for him when he realised he was being bullied for wearing the same outfit.

In speaking with the media, Brayden revealed that while he is not super close to him, he never liked the way he was being picked on by people, Understanding Compassion reports.

The two boys hugged themselves. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

They always picked on him

The kind boy said the boy did not have many clothes because his parents are poor. He said:

“I remember last year he only had 2 outfits cause he just didn’t have the money to buy clothes.”

The helper stated that he does not want the boy’s name in the media as he shared how he was a big subject of ridicule among his peers.

One day, he took the young boy to a place in the school and presented the bags of new outfits to him.

The things he gave the boy

Brayden told him:

“You got joggers, these are all Nike, Adidas and Hollister shirts. A Hollister sweatshirt, it’s all really nice. And you have more joggers in here. And, I even bought you a Champion sweatshirt, so… this is yours. And… this is all yours bro. You can keep the bag.”

After people learnt of Brayden’s act of love, many wanted to give the student more. They set up a fundraiser and have so far gathered more than $7000 (N2,880,360).

