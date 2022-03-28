A creditor treated his debtor to an embarrassing surprise as he showed up at the Nigerian man's abode

The unidentified creditor went straight to the big plasma television set in the apartment and went away with it

Pleadings from the debtor and his woman for the creditor to have a change of heart fell on deaf ears

A Nigerian man took matters into his hands as he pulled a surprise on his debtor at his apartment.

The irate creditor went straight to the place where his debtor's big plasma TV set was plugged in and seized it.

The creditor refused pleadings from the debtor Photo Credit: Instagram/@gossipmilltv, Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Without looking back at the countenance of the debtor, the Nigerian man stormed out of the premises with the big TV above his shoulder.

A woman who appeared to be the debtor's lady pleaded with the creditor to no avail.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video capturing the incident was shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram and stirred mixed reactions among netizens.

The specific amount being owed by the debtor was however not disclosed.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@justy.official9 said:

"Hope you the TV has Netflix and YouTube and it can browse sha,if not it's not worth it o."

@b.l.a.c.k_godd said:

"Good!! When them dey beg them go dey do like angels,paying back is a problem."

@badboi_omoluabi said:

"Omo at this stage ehn, e don turn another thing, even dem Dey use 4 go find person for house sef."

@teminadskid said:

"What if he accuse you of stealing bro you no get receipt for what you carry oo."

@aristokrat.xxix said:

"If e see money buy new tv wey my money never complete, I go carry the new one too !"

Nigerian man narrates how he got a debtor to finally pay up money owed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared how he frustrated a debtor into paying the money he was owed.

Segun disclosed that he would have let go of the money but he decided against it because the lady was not nice to him.

On how he went about collecting his balance, Segun disclosed that he enrolled the service of a bulk SMS provider that sent a reminder to the lady every morning.

"I got a bulk sms service that offers APIs and paid for 1000 smses. And then I wrote a piece of code that sends this woman an SMS every morning with just 3 words and my name as sender: “you owe me”.

"At first it was a joke. A little annoyance," his tweet read.

Source: Legit.ng