The female corps member who became an internet sensation for wearing a long pleated skirt in Gombe camp has been decamped

Confirming the development, the state National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator Ada Imoni said the lady's situation was a case of 'defacing and refusal to wear our uniform'

While explaining the implication of the female corps member action, Ada said the lady's report has been forwarded to the commission's headquarters

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe State has reacted to reports that a female corps member was decamped for putting on a skirt in camp.

In a statement on Friday, March 25, the Gombe state NYSC Coordinator Ada Imoni confirmed that the erring lady was evicted from the orientation camp in Amada over her refusal to wear khaki trouser and choosing to wear skirt instead.

The female corps member was evicted from camp Photo Credit: NYSC Gombe

Source: Facebook

The unidentified corps member had become an internet sensation some days ago after a video of her preaching to her female corps members while rocking a long skirt in camp went viral on social media.

The lady was made to face the camp's court

Imoni said the lady was made to face the camp's court after which she was decamped in accordance with the provisions of the NYSC Bye-laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The quoted part of the bye-law contained in the statement Imoni released reads:

"The National Youth Service Corps Bye-laws reprinted in year 2000 Schedule 2 , section 1 sub-section (I) says " Failure to wear the uniform provided for any particular activity

"PENALTY: The Corps member should be informed to go and wear the uniform, failing which he will be decamped."

The coordinator's statement read in part:

"Our attention has been drawn to pictures and videos of a corps member wearing Skirt, trending on social media, said to be decamped from NYSC Orientation Camp Amada, Gombe State.

"Every Corps member is issued kit items which include; Shorts, belt, khaki Jacket, khaki trouser, Jungle boots, tennis shoes, crested vest and white T-shirt, and is expected to wear such kit items throughout the duration of the service year. It is therefore an offense to deface the Uniform to any form other than the one issued by Management.

The coordinator added that a report on the lady has been forwarded to the national headquarters awaiting further directives.

Social media reactions

Afindara Mbula said:

"Why should this even be an issue at all? Or is it because it's NYSC? Can one report to a police training college or any military or para military training camp with a different uniform? Every uniform wearing institution have a prescribed uniform that every member must wear. She just got what she deserves."

WF Bhisiliu Victeursmile said:

"All this things is just small misunderstanding! There are things we are doing wrongly in Christianity ☹️ And it is causing us trouble. Just an understanding ✅Wisdom is profitable to Direct. But in all thy getting, get understanding."

Evelyn Isah said:

"If the real military persons,police,road safety,civil defense and others make provision for skirt,why shouldn't NYSC too?besides is just for one year something is really wrong somewhere.We are not all dump.There's something behind it."

Bartholomew Evelyn said:

"I remember one of my roommate did the same thing in this same Amada, she left the camp as well, their church leaders should address this issues so such wouldn't occur again. I don't know why people like this is making my Amada sad."

Umar Al-husseyn said:

"Orientation camp is descipling place, decamping and exemption deserve to anybody who show indecipling like him or her, Good bless Amanda orientation camp."

Robinson Blessing said:

"No be small thing shirt for nysc her village people dey sing is our work o."

Jennifer Ilo said:

"I feel to avoid all these embarrassments, why not skip NYSC...

"Next year the same act will be repeated again!

"Everyone knows this is the dress code!

"It's like joining the police and refusing to wear their dress code."

Group advocate that skirt be included in NYSC uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group had staged a protest in Abuja to appeal that skirts be included in NYSC uniform.

The group said not allowing female corps members to wear skirts is a breach of their rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

Udochi Emmanuel, who is the group's leader, said female corps members wearing trousers evoke immorality in camps.

She claimed that female corps members in the 1970s and 1980s used to wear skirts and urged the government to readopt it.

Legit.ng gathered that Emmanuel said the group may consider the legal option if dialogues and peaceful protests do not get them their demand. One of the protesters, a serving corps member in Ebonyi state, Patience Noble, narrated how she was harassed and asked to leave the camp for insisting on wearing skirts.

She said:

“As a citizen of my country, I have the right to serve the nation just like every other graduate has. They insisted that I wear this trouser or leave the camp. During the camp there were lots of insults and humiliation – one of military tore the skirts I was wearing on my body.”

Source: Legit.ng