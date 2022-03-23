The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a new directive to prospective corps members ahead of their orientation exercise

Female corps members who are married will now report for registration at the orientation camps in their husbands’ state of residence

NYSC the director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the order in a nationwide virtual address on Wednesday, March 23

The corps members that fall under this category must report to camp with their marriage certificates, and other valid marriage documents

Married prospective female corps members have been directed to report for registration at the orientation camps in the state their husbands are domiciled.

Legit.ng gathers that this is irrespective of the states indicated on the call-up letters of the corps members, according to a statement shared on the Facebook page of the NYSC on Wednesday, March 23.

NYSC has announced that married prospective female corps members to report for registration at the orientation camps in their husbands' state. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in a nationwide virtual address to the 2022 Batch “A” Stream Two prospective corps members said the information is already contained on their call-up letters.

Ibrahim in a statement said married prospective corps members must report to camp with their marriage certificates, evidence of change of name in a national newspaper and other valid marriage documents that were uploaded online during registration for service.

According to him, the policy was initiated to enable them to have a seamless service year.

However, he warned that anyone caught presenting fake documents either on marital or health grounds in camp would be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

