Former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomole has been projected by some unknown persons as the best man to succeed President Buhari

The former governor's presidential campaign posters were seen in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

The posters which did not have the logo of any Nigerian political party had the pictire of Oshiomole's with the inscription 'The Man'

Adams Oshiomole's presidential campaign posters have surfaced in strategic parts of Abuja, the federal capital a day for the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Leadership reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the posters which bore Oshiomole's photo did not have the logo of any Nigerian political party, were tagged ‘The Man’ and pasted along major roads.

Campaign posters of Adams Oshiomhole have been spotted in some parts of Abuja. Photo credit: Leadership

Source: Twitter

The former Edo state governor has rarely been spotted folowing the dissolution of the Oshiomole-led National Working Committee (NWC) back in 2020.

This is not the first time presidential campaign posters bearing the name and pictures of the former APC chairman have surfaced.

Back in 2019, presidential election posters showing him as the flag bearer of the ruling party with Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai as his running mate were cited in Lagos state.

In an earlier report by The Punch, Oshiomhole disowned the 2023 presidential campaign posters saying he was not aware. He described the situation as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Nigerians react

@ChibuezeColli10 said:

"Who’s mocking oshiomole like this na. Nawa oo."

@AdauAlhasan said:

"Some people always want to make jokes that ended in shame, how on earth Nigerian would vote for the man has not even believe in his words."

@bala_waha said:

"President for the APC party or for Nigeria??"

@beverages_master said:

"Who go vote for am... Double wahala for APC."

@maisiyasagmail.com5388 said:

"President of safari wearer association of Nigeria."

Alert: All routes to venue for APC national convention to be closed by Friday midnight

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC has alerted members of the public that all routes to Eagle Square, Abuja will be closed for its national convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 26.

The ruling party's convention has been billed at the Eagle Square, federal capital territory (FCT).

The personal assistant on digital and new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, made this disclosure through a tweet he shared on his official Twitter page on Thursday, March 24.

Source: Legit.ng