Olivia Emmanuel has sent social media users into a frenzy after she made public some phone numbers of men in her DM

The viral bridesmaid slammed the men for double standards for chatting her up after criticising her lifestyle on social media

Many women went over the phone numbers she released as they trolled men for going after a lady whom they bashed online

Olivia Emmanuel, the bridesmaid who went viral over her revealing outfit at a wedding, has released over 20 phone numbers of men bothering her.

The Anambra indigene laughed at the men in her DM and blasted them for chatting her up on her WhatsApp line after publicly talking down on her lifestyle.

Olivia Emmanuel slammed the men for double standards. Photo Credit: Olivia Emmanuel

How Olivia Emmanuel's number became public

On how her number found its way to the public domain, the young lady recalled how she had released it years back while she was creating a Facebook page.

It appeared the men searched for it and got it from the page. She trolled the men whose numbers she released on Facebook.

Since the wedding incident, Olivia's Facebook page has gone from 7k followers to over 29k.

People react to Olivia Emmanuel's release

Clara Diamon said:

"And they will all come here and be ranting nonsenseeee eye service and hypocrite them."

Ijeoma Jemzy Nwajiaku said:

"Aaaaah I saw my man number there.

"Oly baby bikonu.

"Help me block his number.

"This man wan Kee me."

Nduchukwu Chinwendu said:

"If your boyfriend or husband dey cheat biko pause and check his number there ."

Mhiz Joy said:

"No be my papa number I just see hey God ."

Benzino Mkd said:

"Na chop and clean mouth na, are you a learner? Do quick ooo, another baddie go soon comot, chopping and movement is constant ."

Precious Jefferson said:

"My dear sister pls allow God in your life.

"Give your life to Christ and he will forget your past and make you a new creation.

"Ask God for the forgiveness of your sins and iniquities and move on with him.

"Jesus loves you ❤️."

Sandra Ijeoma said:

"Baby girl I love you, I love your courage, I love what you do. Just open "Only Fans" you will cash out big time."

Olivia Emmanuel said she's into married men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Olivia Emmanuel had opened up about her lifestyle and men preference.

In an explosive interview, the confident lady, who hails from Anambra, said she studied nursing for five years and was sponsored by her parents. She added that her parents and siblings are doing fine and are aware that she is a nudist.

Olivia defended her lifestyle, saying 9-5 jobs pay peanuts and men these days can't help a lady without having their way with her. While speaking about her failed relationships, Olivia stated that she is now into married men.

