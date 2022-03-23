As against the normal white shorts corps members usually put on in NYSC camps, a lady has chosen to be different

The female corps member who has become an internet sensation was spotted in Oyo state camp in a long skirt

In a video capturing her outfit, she was seen delivering the word of God to her fellow corps members

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a female corps member rocking a long skirt in NYSC camp.

The lady said to be in Oyo state camp stood out in the unconventional NYSC outfit, in a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram.

The unidentified lady was also captured preaching the gospel to fellow corps members which resulted in somewhat an argument among them.

Her long skirt seemed to have pleats. The lady's outfit is quite different from common NYSC uniform that consists of shorts which is worn by both male and female corps members.

Some netizens thought the female corps member's outfit was because of her religious belief.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@shindara_ahh said:

"Romans 13;1-2 says OBEY THE GOVERNMENT ,for God is the one who put it there. All of you must obey those who rule over you for there are no authority except the one God has chosen.........if the government said they want trouser why wearing skirt? God will have mercy."

@abbyaigbe_ said:

"Lmao as long as it’s not against the rules then leave her be please, shebi they allow hijab in camp, then why are y’all bothered about her? Is it not her belief too? Abeg abeg."

@kokoe_pups said:

"I don’t see anything wrong in what she’s wearing. Why must they force people to wear shorts when they’re aware that not everyone’s religion permits it. So y’all should stop mocking her and learn to respect other peoples religious beliefs."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"You see these girls that act this way na them do bad bad things the most behind the scenes."

@juliet.aralu said:

"But normaly this type of people dey wicked ooo,if u come close to them that is when u will knw how dark their heart is.forget outward appearance biko."

Group advocate that skirts be included in NYSC uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group had staged a protest in Abuja to appeal that skirts be included in NYSC uniform.

The group said not allowing female corps members to wear skirts is a breach of their rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

Udochi Emmanuel, who is the group's leader, said female corps members wearing trousers evoke immorality in camps.

She claimed that female corps members in the 1970s and 1980s used to wear skirts and urged the government to readopt it.

