Apart from being under EFCC's radar, Willie Obiano, Anambra's immediate past governor, is on the verge of losing some of his assets

The commission on Thursday, March 24, sealed some buildings at Ngozika Estate, said to be linked to Obiano

It was gathered that o walls of the said buildings were written ‘EFCC, Keep Off. Under Investigation’ notice

The former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, is still under the eagle lens of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Hours after granting the embattled former governor bail, the anti-graft commission was said to have sealed some mansions allegedly traced to him at Ngozika Estate in Awka, the state capital.

The buildings were sealed by the EFCC (Photo: Chief Willie Obiano)

Source: Depositphotos

Guardian reports that buildings in the massive estate said to belong to Obiano have been sealed with the ‘EFCC, Keep Off. Under Investigation’ notice on their walls by the EFCC.

At the moment, Obiano cannot leave the country because the agency has seized his passport since he is still under close investigation.

He looks unhappy: Video of Obiano drinking bottled water in EFCC office

Meanwhile, activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, had shared a video of Obiano drinking bottled water while in the custody of the EFCC).

Adeyanjo who shared the video on his Facebook page accompanied it with a caption that read: Ex Anambra governor in EFCC custody. When you are in power be careful.

Different reactions from Nigerians have swiftly followed the video

Abiodun Mabayomije Adenuga:

"There’s nothing like be careful when you steal, the admonition should be “do what is right and proper while in power” because telling a thief to be careful while in power is equivalent to advising a thief to steal carefully."

Ebuka Victor Ikeakor:

"No matter what, he deserves some level of respect. Why haven't they posted this manner of video for Criminal Super Cop drug dealer?

"If he was a Northerner or Fulani will EFCC dare post this video. This is another form of marginalization, even if he is corrupt let there be professionalism on the side of EFCC."

James Nelson Uche:

"Every governor of Nigeria states have one way or the other,embezzled public fund. However, bringing into custody most times, seems selective.

"Those brought into custody, usually don't face the full weight of the law, unless they didn't come in terms. The most annoying thing is when the people will massively vote for those who will not embezzle public fund. Those who came 4th will be declared the winner."

Source: Legit.ng