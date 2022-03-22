An enthusiastic woman took to social media to share a video of her having a great night out recently

In the clip, she is seen bumping and jiving with great energy as she moves to a popular amapiano track

The post has over 561.9K views on TikTok and Dudu Thanjekwayo has easily won over the love and adoration of Mzansi

A jubilant and jovial woman, Dudu Thanjekwayo (@duduthanjekwayo) took to social media to share a video of herself pulling some killer moves during a night out and peeps are loving it!

An energetic woman shared her killer moves in a viral video. Image: @duduthanjekwayo/TikTok

Her green gown is beautiful

She shared the clip on TikTok which shows her dressed in a stunning emerald green ensemble as she danced the night away. She moved with great energy as she bumped and jived to an amapiano track.

The viral video had over 561.9K views at the time of publication. Dudu captioned it:

“Family vacations are always crazy lol but I love to dance why not.”

Her followers were left awe-struck and entertained. They shared their reactions and positive comments on the TikTok post:

user6185065862812 reacted:

“Lalela.”

Dlamini Mandolin Mar responded:

“Bamba lapho bamba kanjalo.”

user4132526203339 replied:

“Matukutuku andisamthandi.”

Ntomb'yomZulu wrote:

“Lalela top class.”

f3_023 chosen remarked:

“Walula umziba.”

Phindile reacted:

“Ujaiva kamnandi.”

user4710106661806 said:

“Yaze yayinhle ingane yabantu wuuu waze wadansa kamnandi ...but confused ngengane haun.”

zinhle727Mkhize commented:

“Mina cela ungifundise ukudansa please.”

