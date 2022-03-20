A young lady's sweet moves to Rema's Calm Down song has gone viral and got massive reactions from Nigerians

In the clip shared by Don Jazzy, the lady wore an air hostess uniform as she danced gracefully to the hit

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video praised the lady for moving her body flexibly despite her size

A plus-size young lady has amazed many online as she vibed hard to Rema's Calm Down song while in an aeroplane.

Dressed like an air hostess with her ID card on, the lady danced in the aisle as she showed off her leg and hand moves.

The lady amazed many people with her dance moves. Photo source: @_luana_ricardo

Source: Instagram

She danced well

The lady danced with so much grace that people could not help but commend her. With her black face masks on and wine and white clothes, she looks perfect.

Don Jazzy who shared her video on his Instagram page tagged the video "flight mood".

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 10,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

anointed_sparta1 said:

"This is exactly what I am looking for."

ma_jor_lee_ said:

"Am an upcoming Artists please help me."

_stephanie004 said:

"She want to bam bam."

ambassador213 said:

"AIR HOSTESS.. SO HOT."

phaitful_phait said:

"Chubby hostesses dey? Okay might change career and consider this."

hereisjcoolvibes said:

"The video make sense.. she's cute."

__bobby.smart___ said:

"The song dey make me remember the day i dance with girl."

_codjo said:

"We need more people like her."

_xoxo_aeesha said:

"Awww..I want to be a air hostess."

Another lady danced to Calm Down

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a white lady, Kacy Rondeau, stirred massive reactions online after she showed off her dance moves to Rema's new song, Calm Down.

As the song played on, the lady danced with so much energy that wowed her many followers on Tik Tok.

Kacy demonstrated great flexibility in sync with the song that you would think she is Nigerian. The lady also did the popular hand moves.

Source: Legit.ng