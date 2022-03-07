A white lady has amazed many people as she danced online to Rema's Calm Down with cool moves

Many Nigerians took to the comment section saying that she really vibed to the song as if she is a citizen

The lady demonstrated smart leg and hand moves that showed that she is physically fit for the dancefloor

A white lady, Kacy Rondeau, has stirred massive reactions online after she showed off her dance moves to Rema's new song, Calm Down.

As the song played on, the lady danced with so much energy that wowed her many followers on Tik Tok.

The lady rolled her waist and danced in the video. Photo source: TikToko/@kacyrondeau

She danced like a Nigerian

Kacy demonstrated great flexibility in sync with the song that you would think she is Nigerian. The lady also did the popular hand moves.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 likes with more than 6,000 comments.

Lady danced with mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful young lady showed off her dance moves to DJ YK's Warisi Cruise in a video shared online, and Nigerians were entertained on Instagram.

While dancing, her mother came into the filming and started copying her daughter's dance moves in a playful choreography.

What amazed people was that the mother was carrying a plate of eggs. Many Instagram users said that they love the kind of relationship between mother and daughter. There were men who complimented the lady's beauty, saying they would have loved it if she was tagged.

