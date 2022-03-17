Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, was recently celebrated by the Lagos state government as one of Eko’s 100 women

This award was given to the actress to mark International Women’s Day and she took to social media to show her appreciation at the recognition

However, while some fans congratulated Toyin, others accused her of being bought by the state government ahead of the 2023 elections

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, was one of the numerous female celebrities to be recognised by Lagos state for International Women’s Day.

Toyin received a gift box from the state that included the award for her being one of Eko’s 100 women.

The film star took to her social media page to share the news with fans as she posted a photo of her award.

In her caption, she thanked Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the state for recognising her.

Fans accuse Toyin Abraham of being bought by the government after receiving an award from Lagos state. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Thank you sir your excellency @jidesanwoolu and @lagosstategovt thanks for the recognition . Eshey Modupe ❤️. Eko o ni baje”

See her post below:

Mixed reactions from fans

Toyin being recognised by Lagos state was great news to some but it also earned her backlash from others.

While some people celebrated with the actress, others accused the state of bribing her or buying her loyalty.

Read some comments below:

Olayodejuliana:

“Whoop whoop Congratulations.”

Ucheogbodo:

“Congratulations sis.”

Oluwabukola_arugba:

“Congratulations sweets. So happy for u.”

Fatneck_x:

“You deserve it But still make dem no use am bribe you #westillneedjustice4bamishe.”

Latonaprincess:

“Hmmmm, u have been indirectly bought. I hope this our so-called celebrities can open their eyes to see it. It will be hard to speak up for henceforth.”

Dibyeg9:

“Please Toyin don’t let your guard down. You deserve the award but it’s election season.”

Pa_jethro:

“Na so e dey start tomorrow u go still suport his excellence in the name of don't bite the hand that feed u‍♂️Nigeria politicians too get sense there know how to handle big fish ‍♂️.”

Ismondolanrewaju:

“What I shall know say any celebrity try to campaigns for any politicians or trying to betray Nigerians will never have peace.”

Hmm.

Mo Bimpe recognised by Lagos state

Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade also known as Mo Bimpe also gained recognition from the Lagos state government as she was named on the list of the Eko 100 women as part of the international women's day celebration.

An excited Adebimbe took to her Instagram page to announce the good news with her fans and followers as she said she was happy to be recognised for what she loves doing.

Adebimpe also used the moment to advise the younger generation, especially women as she said the world was watching them and they should not give up in their endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng