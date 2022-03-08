Online platforms like YouTube have bettered the lives of many young promising individuals all over the world, one of such persons is Favour Ikechukwu.

The talented Nigerian undergraduate makes 5-star attires from the comfort of her hostel that she sells to her growing clientele to make ends meet, all thanks to knowledge she garnered from watching YouTube videos.

Favour mastered the art of designing clothes on YouTube

Source: Original

A quick look at Favour's business page on Instagram showcasing some of her creations will leave a potential customer and a fashion enthusiast spoilt for choices and marvelled by her talents, but not many will believe she actually mastered fashion designing from watching YouTube videos.

What's even more interesting is the fact that she makes nice clothes while still a medical student - quite incredible!

What made Favour look towards YouTube for tutelage

The 22-year-old undergraduate of Imo State University, Owerri told Legit.ng Victor Duru in an exclusive chat that she had always had a thing for fashion while growing up.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The microbiology student said the fascinating thing about fashion designing is that it is like one giving birth to new ideas.

According to her, she had sought t acquire a skill upon completion of her secondary school education and after working at various establishments and being underpaid.

Favour stated that she paid to be an apprentice under an experienced tailor but wasn't given the value for her money or taught aright. One night and in a quest for knowledge, she visited YouTube.

"After writing WAEC and working countless places for people as well as getting underpaid, I found out that I could learn something out of my free time.

"So, I paid to learn (under an experienced designer) but was unfortunately not taught well. One night, I went on YouTube and boom I started becoming perfect at what I do and also had the zeal to do more."

How does Favour combine fashion designing with her studies?

The industrious lady premised how she combines studies with fashion designing on a saying she quoted as thus, ''when it's time to study you study and when it's time to play you play.''

The 5th child of a family of 6 explained that though it is not easy, she had to organize her time and priorities.

And she has been doing it right from when she was preparing for JAMB exams.

In her words:

"When I was studying to write Jamb, I had so many clothes to sew for a client ..I read during the day time and made dresses during the night time and I shuffled it that way - Sew during the day and read during the night.

"I just find a way to do both and not get too stressed about it.

"Even though sometimes it's not easy."

Favour's future plans

While stating that finance has been a major challenge on the job, she added that some customers bring designs way out of their budgets and feel being extorted when told the price their choice would cost.

Favour said she wants to open a fashion house in the future for male and female wears as well as get more skilled hands to work with her.

She also wants to save lives and better the poor situation of the country's medical system which was responsible for the demise of her grandmother.

Student who works as a security man and tailor says going into Yahoo is not an option for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student who works as a tailor and security man had vowed not to venture into Yahoo to succeed.

The young man said people laugh at him because of what he does and that he was advised to engage in internet fraud.

He said he laughs at people's discouragement and tells them that he will shock them with his success someday. According to him, he is doing everything at the same time because he does not want to be poor or beg for alms.

In his words:

"My long term goal is that I want to be good in my tailoring work and also my school. Because in Nigeria, people say school is scam. School is only scam for those that didn't go to school. What I'm planning to be in future is to work in an oil and gas company."

Source: Legit.ng