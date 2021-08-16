A young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Okolo, said people laugh at him because he works as a tailor, security man and also studying at a tertiary institution

Emmanuel said he has been advised to engage in internet fraud instead of working hard to make money

According to the young man, he believes that his hard work will pay off someday and those that mocked him will see that he has finally made it

A young Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel Okolo is working hard to achieve his lofty dreams by being a tailor, security man and also studying at a tertiary institution.

The young man said people laugh at him because of what he does and that he was advised to engage in internet fraud.

Emmanuel Okolo is a hardworking Nigerian man that is trying to build an empire for himself.

He said he laughs at people's discouragement and tells them that he will shock them with his success someday.

According to him, he is doing everything at the same time because he does not want to be poor or beg for alms.

In his words:

"My long term goal is that I want to be good in my tailoring work and also my school. Because in Nigeria, people say school is scam. School is only scam for those that didn't go to school. What I'm planning to be in future is to work in an oil and gas company."

Yahoo is part of stealing

Emmanuel said internet fraud is part of stealing and vows never to engage in such even though he has been advised to embrace it.

He said he doesn't like taking what belongs to others, adding that working hard for his own money is the way to go.

Everybody will ball someday

The young man said he believes that hard work pays and people will start seeing the fruits of his labour very soon.

He said everyone will "ball" someday in as much as they keep working hard to achieve success.

Source: Legit